Pence says private insurers will cover coronavirus treatment, waive test co-pay

Private U.S. health insurance companies have agreed to cover coronavirus treatment and waive co-payment fees for coronavirus testing, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday at a White House meeting with insurance company executives.

The companies have also agreed to cover telemedicine for patients to get care without having to leave home, Pence added.

