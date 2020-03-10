Left Menu
Pence says private insurers will cover coronavirus treatment, waive test co-pay

  • Updated: 10-03-2020 21:23 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 21:23 IST
Private U.S. health insurance companies have agreed to cover coronavirus treatment and waive co-payment fees for coronavirus testing, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday at a White House meeting with insurance company executives.

The companies have also agreed to cover telemedicine for patients to get care without having to leave home, Pence added.

