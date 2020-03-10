One more suspected coronavirus patient admitted to PGIMER Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Tuesday said that one suspected patient having travel history to Dubai has been admitted with symptoms of chest pain and cough. "Two suspected coronavirus patients, admitted yesterday were tested negative. Today one more suspected patient has been admitted with symptoms of chest pain and cough. Sampling is being done. He has travel history to Dubai," PGIMER said.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 50, and of these, 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy, said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health) on Tuesday. He also said that there has been no death in the country due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

