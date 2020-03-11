G20 Agriculture and Water meeting in Saudi postponed over coronavirus - organizers

A meeting of G20 Agriculture and Water ministers scheduled for March 17-19 in Saudi Arabia has been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to an email from organizers seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host the 15th annual G20 Leaders' Summit on Nov. 21 and 22 in Riyadh.

