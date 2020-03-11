Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus today

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:35 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus today
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are today's developments on the coronavirus epidemic: Bank of England leads coronavirus charge

Once not too long ago, the burning question in the UK was about how Brexit would impact the economy. Whereas that concern wasn't quite enough to tip the Bank of England into an interest rate cut, the coronavirus outbreak clearly is: witness its surprise half-percentage point cut on Wednesday. In what looked very much like a move choreographed with Boris Johnson's government, the bank announced the cut and further support for bank lending just hours before the unveiling of an expected budget splurge designed to stave off a recession. Whether it will be enough remains to be seen.

Trump plan still in the works Meanwhile as U.S. coronavirus cases rose steadily, Donald Trump is under growing pressure to deliver on his promises to safeguard the economy. The White House and Congress are deep in negotiations but there is still no sign of a deal. The challenge, simply put, is how to get money into the pockets of ordinary Americans quickly.

The president has been pushing for a broad payroll tax cut but others inside the White House want a targeted response that benefits industries and areas hardest hit by the virus, advisers say. Trump will also meet with the heads of some of the largest U.S. banks on Wednesday. The spread

There are over 119,000 cases of coronavirus globally and 4,296 deaths linked to the virus as of early Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally. There were over 4,800 cases and 270 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, with the vast majority of cases now being reported outside of China. Almost half of all new global cases were reported by Italy, Iran and Spain. Fatalities were up over 26% globally from a day earlier, with Italy and Iran reporting 168 and 54 deaths respectively.

Over 55% of cases have been reportedly cured, including roughly 61,400 of China's total 80,909 cases. For an interactive graphic of the spread, open in an external browser.

An Olympian test For weeks, Olympic organisers have relentlessly pushed a consistent message: The Summer Games in Tokyo will not be cancelled or postponed. But behind the scenes, sponsors who have pumped billions of dollars into the Games are increasingly nervous about how the coronavirus will impact the tournament.

A delay of one or two years would be the "most feasible" option if the Tokyo Olympics cannot be held this summer, a member of the organising committee's executive board told Reuters - a suggestion that Tokyo has dismissed out of hand, for now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Miley Cyrus withdraws from Australian bushfire concert amid coronavirus outbreak

Pop-star Miley Cyrus recently announced that she has pulled out from the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert that was scheduled to be held in Australias Melbourne on Friday local time. Cyruss withdrawal comes as a result of the safety concer...

Soccer-FIFPRO will support players who request postponements over coronavirus

The global footballers union FIFPRO will support players who ask for training sessions, matches or competitions to be postponed over the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Wednesday. Soccer has been affected around the world with competitions...

Examining feasibility of using A4 sheets for filing purposes: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it was examining the feasibility of using double-sided A4 sheets for filing purposes and an administrative decision in this regard would be taken soon. Normally, legal sheets are used for filing purpos...

'Black Widow' wouldn't have been as substantial 10 yrs ago: Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson believes time is right for her stand-alone Black Widow film as she believes the movie wouldnt have been as substantial if it released a decade ago. After 10 years and seven films of playing the Russian supe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020