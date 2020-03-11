Left Menu
Development News Edition

Briton struck with coronavirus in Wuhan recalls: "I couldn't get enough air"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:11 IST
Briton struck with coronavirus in Wuhan recalls: "I couldn't get enough air"

Connor Reed was working in Wuhan when he contracted the coronavirus in late 2019, suffering common cold-like symptoms, then flu, and ultimately pneumonia which hospitalised him and left him struggling to breathe.

Now fully recovered after a month of sickness, and still living in Wuhan, where the epidemic first broke out, Welshman Reed, 25, has adapted to the new normal in the city under lockdown since late January. "I first had a cold - just an everyday cold, a thing that everybody gets. I then got better before I got worse. So from the cold I progressed into the flu ... definitely the worst flu that I've had."

"From the flu. I got better again, and that's when I had pneumonia. The pneumonia stage was when I went to the hospital." At the time of his admission, authorities in China were not fully aware of the scale of the outbreak of the new virus. Reed got confirmation at the end of December that he had had COVID-19.

"When I had the flu symptoms, that felt like I'd been hit by a truck. And it was quite debilitating ... however, it wasn't life threatening." "When I had pneumonia, that's the point where it was getting quite serious. It felt like I could only use half my lung capacity, and every breath I took wasn't enough and I just couldn't get enough air."

Reed said it sounded like he was breathing through "a paper bag" and as if there was stuff in his lungs that wouldn't shift. But as a young man who wasn't in a critical state and with the hospital facing an influx of people, Reed was sent home to rest. He is now looking forward to the lockdown slowly lifting and expects the quarantine to ease by the middle of next month.

Chinese authorities feel the tide is turning in their favour and some vital industries in Wuhan were told they can resume work on Wednesday, a day after President Xi Jinping visited there for the first time since the outbreak began. "If they release a quarantine too early ... we'll be back to square one. It's better to be overly cautious than not cautious enough," said Reed.

"Everything's changed, from how we go shopping to how we manage the house ... Everybody's taken the time to adjust and we all have adjusted. It's a case of people doing the best with what they have," he said. He believes the Chinese government has dealt with the epidemic as well as it could, and because of the nature of Chinese society, it could take strict measures which people would adhere to.

As the outbreak accelerates outside China, Reed says: "Other governments definitely can learn from it. However, each individual country and individual government has different responsibilities and different things that they can do." "Also, people individually, they have to manage it themselves and take their own precautions. They can't rely on the government too much."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary curbs inbound travel, bans public gatherings over coronavirus

Hungary on Wednesday banned inbound travel from Italy, South Korea, Iran and China for non-Hungarians in response to the coronavirus outbreak.The ban on travel from the four most heavily-affected countries will come into effect immediately,...

Afghan government to free 1,500 prisoners; Taliban demands 5,000

The Afghan government said on Wednesday it would free 1,500 Taliban prisoners, while delaying the release of another 3,500 that the militants say must be set free for talks to begin under a peace deal reached with the United States. The Tal...

Massive fire engulfs slum in Bangladesh, leaves thousands homeless

An massive fire ripped through one of Bangladeshs largest slums here on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of shanties gutted and thousands of people homeless, according to media reports. The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the Shialbari Jh...

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP fields Rajendra Gehlot from Rajasthan

BJPs Rajasthan vice-president and former jails minister Rajendra Gehlot will be the partys Rajya Sabha candidate from the state. The party has announced names of Rajya Sabha candidates in Delhi today. From Rajasthan, Rajendra Gehlot will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020