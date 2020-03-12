Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the United States will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight the coronavirus.

Trump said the travel restrictions do not apply to the United Kingdom.

(Reporting By Steve Holland, Eric Beech, Makini Brice, Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.