Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. college backs down on Taiwan naming on virus map after protest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 11:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 11:22 IST
Top U.S. college backs down on Taiwan naming on virus map after protest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A top U.S. university, Johns Hopkins, has backed down on how it refers to Taiwan on a map detailing the spread of the new coronavirus after the island's government protested at the institution's inclusion of the island as part of China.

Beijing has been exerting pressure on foreign companies and organizations to identify Chinese-claimed Taiwan as part of China, and often to name it as a Chinese province. Taiwan has strongly objected to this, saying it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name, that it has never been part of the People's Republic of China and that Beijing has no authority over the island.

The issue has come to a head again during the virus outbreak, with the World Health Organization (WHO) listing Taiwan's case numbers under China's, referring to the island as "Taipei and environs". The designation "Taipei and environs, China" had begun being used by Johns Hopkins on an interactive map it publishes tracking the virus outbreak around the world.

But, in a rare diplomatic victory for Taiwan, the university has now changed that, and again calls the island simply "Taiwan" . Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it had asked its representative office in the United States to lodge a protest with Johns Hopkins. "During a comprehensive review of the dashboard this week, Professor Lauren Gardner and her team decided to align the names of nations with the World Health Organization's naming conventions to achieve consistency in reporting," the university said in an emailed statement, referring to the professor who oversees the mapping project.

"Upon further consideration, the team now uses U.S. State Department naming conventions, including the use of Taiwan." Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou expressed approval for the name change and said the island was looking forward to "deepening cooperation" with the university.

"At the same time we thank the Trump administration and members of the United States Congress for their kind support for Taiwan," she added. Taiwan has reported 48 virus cases, compared with more than 80,000 in China, and has won plaudits from experts for effective controls at keeping its tally so low, especially considering it is next to China and how much Taiwanese works and live in China.

Taiwan says its inclusion by the WHO as part of China's "virus area" has misled countries into believing its situation was as serious as China's, and to take measures to restrict or ban visits by Taiwanese nationals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Girl found dead in bushes with strangulation marks

A girl was found dead with strangulation marks in a village under Dannahar police station limits here, police said on Thursday. The girl had gone missing since Monday and her body was spotted by locals in bushes on Tuesday morning, they sai...

Contact Indian students stranded in Iran after coronavirus outbreak: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on Thursday to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran gets in touch with the Indian students stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Justice Navin Chawla told the Centre that the cour...

Prem Chand Gupta, Amarendra Dhari Singh to be RJD candidates for RS from Bihar

Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh will be the Rajya Sabha candidates of Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD from Bihar. Speaking to media, RJD Bihar president Jagdanand Singh said Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh will be the Rajya S...

Follow Health Ministry's advisory, avoid large gatherings: Sports Ministry to NSFs, including BCCI

The Sports ministry has asked all national federations, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministrys advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events keeping in mind the novel coronavirus pandemic. Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020