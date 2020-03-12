Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's coronavirus visa ban plunges tourism sector into crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:00 IST
India's coronavirus visa ban plunges tourism sector into crisis

Indian hotels and travel operators warned on Thursday their industry would suffer an unprecedented hit from the government's decision to issue no visas for foreign visitors in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

With just 73 confirmed cases of the virus and no deaths, India, a country of 1.3 billion people, has got off lightly so far compared to elsewhere in Asia, Europe and North America. But experts fear that its overstretched medical systems would struggle to handle the type of intensive care required if there were a spike in infections.

New Delhi said late on Wednesday it will cancel almost all visas issued for travel to the country until April 15, in one of the most far-reaching attempts to stop the virus spreading. Millions of people work in the tourist sector, and while domestic tourism is big in India it also welcomes around 10 million foreign tourists annually, according to government data.

Many head for the forts and palaces in the desert state of Rajasthan, where some of the first cases of coronavirus in the country were reported last month among a group of Italian tourists. Rachna Singh, CEO of the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan, said most of those who had booked to come next month had abandoned their plans.

"Everything has been cancelled," she said, adding that four in ten people in the state rely in some way on tourism. Tourist and business travel has already dipped sharply this year, but the visa ban will take activity to an "all time low", according to Chetan Gupta, general secretary of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India.

"All our members are suffering at the moment," Gupta said. "No one has any business at all - inbound, outbound or domestic." Sooraj Nair, director of the five-star Crowne Plaza hotel in Kochi, a historic southern city famed for its spices, said occupancy has slumped to 20 percent, and that the visa ban will cause a crisis in the hospitality industry if it continues for several months.

Government and industry sources told Reuters on Thursday they anticipated a sharp decline in economic growth for at least two quarters. Share prices of Indian airlines also slumped on Thursday, as the travel ban prompted massive ticket discounting in an already slumping air travel market.

Sporting events across the world have already been impacted, and on Thursday cricket, a national obsession in India, became a casualty as India's sports secretary said he wanted the national team's upcoming matches to be played in empty stadiums. The chief ministers of two states where India is due to play South Africa later this month have been told the matches can go-ahead without spectators, RS Jhulaniya told Reuters.

The Indian Premier League, the country's premier domestic cricket competition is due to start later this month, but the chairman of its governing council, Brijesh Patel, said a meeting would be held on Saturday to discuss "all possibilities" regarding the tournament, including visa issues for overseas players and the eventuality of playing in empty stadiums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Court to pronounce punishment on Friday in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father

A special court here will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday in connection with the custodial death of Unnao rape victims father involving Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma, while hearing the argument...

Representative of Kenya presents credentials to head of UN Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Vienna, Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna UNOV, Ghada Waly.During his career, Mr. Githae, wh...

CBI arrests I-T officials, CA in bribery case

The CBI has arrested two income tax department officials and a chartered accountant in a Rs four lakh bribery case and carried out searches at 10 locations in Rajasthan in this regard, officials said on Thursday. Laxman Singh, Income Tax of...

RBI to sell dollars worth USD 2 bn on Monday to sooth forex market

The Reserve Bank will sell USD 2 billion worth of American currency to banks in a bid to infuse liquidity in the domestic forex market roiled by mounting concerns over coronavirus pandemic and crash in global oil prices. The central bank al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020