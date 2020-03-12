Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoin plummets as cryptocurrencies suffer in market turmoil

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:23 IST
Bitcoin plummets as cryptocurrencies suffer in market turmoil
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bitcoin plummeted on Thursday amid wild volatility in cryptocurrency markets, with traders citing a sell-off across assets as fears of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic take hold.

The biggest cryptocurrency slumped as much as 25% during morning trading before clawing back some of its losses. It was last down 22% at $6,206, heading for its biggest daily loss in five years. Bitcoin has lost over 30% of its value in the last five days, outpacing sharp losses for assets from stocks to oil as the pandemic wreaks havoc on the daily life of millions.

"We've seen de-risking across all asset markets," said Jamie Farquhar, portfolio manager at London-based crypto firm NKB. "Bitcoin is certainly not immune to that." Global stocks plunged into a bear market and oil slumped on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump banned travel from Europe to stem the coronavirus.

The highly infectious disease is spreading rapidly in Europe and increasingly in the United States, disrupting all aspects of life from education to entertainment. The World Health Organization described the outbreak as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday. Traders cited the rush away from risky assets as driving bitcoin's fall.

Bitcoin's slump underlines nagging questions over its practicality as a currency, or as a stable store of value. Those concerns, as well as worries on regulation, have kept mainstream investors away. Prone to wild and often inexplicable price swings, it has through its 12-year life failed to take off as a means of payment, its use instead mainly limited to speculation.

Other major cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also suffered sharp falls. No.2 coin ethereum fell 27%, while third-largest coin XRP, used in U.S. start-up Ripple's payments system, tanked 21%.

Bitcoin's fall has also undermined proponents' claims that it acts as a safe haven in times of geopolitical stress. "The narrative that BTC is a 'safety asset' and is more like a 'digital gold' has yet to get proper traction in mainstream markets outside of the crypto community," said Ben Sebley, partner at BCB Group, a cryptocurrency brokerage.

The steep drop has pushed bitcoin deep into negative territory for 2020, after a strong start to the year. In the first six weeks of 2020, bitcoin rose by nearly half as investors bet that a combination of arcane tech factors in its code and expectations of mainstream acceptance were leading to a repricing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

China senior medical adviser: coronavirus pandemic "over by June" if countries act

The global coronavirus pandemic could be over by June if countries mobilise to fight it, a senior Chinese medical adviser said on Thursday, as China declared the peak had passed there and new cases in Hubei fell to single digits for the fir...

Plea in Delhi HC seeking direction to control religious conversion

A Public Interest Litigation PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to take steps to control religious conversion by intimidating, threatening or deceivingly luring unwitting individuals with gifts or monetary benefits or b...

Court to pronounce punishment on Friday in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father

A special court here will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday in connection with the custodial death of Unnao rape victims father involving Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma, while hearing the argument...

Representative of Kenya presents credentials to head of UN Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Vienna, Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna UNOV, Ghada Waly.During his career, Mr. Githae, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020