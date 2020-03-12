Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran asks IMF for $5 bln emergency funding to fight coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:06 IST
Iran asks IMF for $5 bln emergency funding to fight coronavirus

Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for emergency funding to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the Islamic Republic hard, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.

The escalating outbreak in Iran - the worst-affected country in the Middle East - has killed 429 people and infected 10,075. The outbreak has damaged Iranian businesses and is bound to hit its non-oil exports after many neighbouring countries and trade partners shut their borders. The IMF managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, "has stated that countries affected by #COVID19 (coronavirus) will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument. Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately", Zarif said in a tweet.

Iranian Central Bank chief Abdolnaser Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page that "in a letter addressed to the head of IMF, I have requested five billion U.S. dollars from the RFI emergency fund to help our fight against the coronavirus". Iran's economy was already battered by U.S. sanctions that curb oil and gas exports crucial for government revenues. A slowdown in economic activity caused by the virus outbreak and a sustained closure of its borders are expected to lead to a contraction this year, analysts have said.

As Iran's clerical rulers struggle to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Tehran has blamed the United States and its "maximum pressure" policy for restricting Iran's ability to respond effectively to the virus. In a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Zarif repeated Iran's demand for U.S. sanctions to be lifted, Iranian media reported.

U.S. officials have said that the sanctions do not target medicine for Iran and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month said the United States had offered to help Tehran face the outbreak. Iran dismissed the offer as ridiculous. U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a multilateral nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

'Break the silence' tortillas urge women to denounce abuse in Mexico

Customers at the Esperanza tortilla factory in the northern Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo found their tortillas wrapped differently this month - in white paper with break the silence written in red, urging women to report abuse and seek help...

EXCLUSIVE-Lebanese crisis plan ready in weeks will meet IMF recommendations-minister

Lebanons plan to tackle a financial and economic crisis will meet IMF recommendations and will be ready in weeks, the finance minister said, adding that any recourse to an IMF programme must be politically agreed and its terms should not ca...

Jazz remain in quarantine in Oklahoma City

Players and staff for the Utah Jazz remain in quarantine at a hotel in Oklahoma City pending the results of coronavirus tests. All members of the franchise who traveled on the team charter were required to submit to a cheek swab to tested f...

Three people with suspected coronavirus symptoms under watch

Three people with suspected symptoms of coronavirus are under observation in government and private hospitals here, health department officials said on Thursday. Dr Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, said one perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020