Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to introduce more stringent measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:45 IST
UK to introduce more stringent measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was chairing an emergency meeting on Thursday at which he is expected to approve moving to the "delay phase" of the coronavirus response that includes more stringent measures to counter the outbreak.

Stock markets tumbled across the world on Thursday, with Britain's FTSE 100 down 9.4 percent and on course for its worst one-day performance since 1987. Sterling fell two cents against the dollar to $1.2620. U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe on Thursday after Britain and Italy unveiled tens of billions of dollars in stimulus in an attempt to stave off a recession.

Johnson chaired a meeting of Britain's emergency committee - known as COBR - and is expected to decide to move to the so-called "delay phase" from the "contain phase", a spokesman said. The British plan for dealing with the outbreak has three main phases - containment, delay and mitigation.

In the delay phase, so called social distancing measures such as school closures, more home working and reducing large scale gathering will be considered, though will not necessarily be approved immediately. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus across the United Kingdom rose 29% percent to 590 over the past 24 hours. A total of 10 people with coronavirus have died in the United Kingdom since the outbreak.

Ireland will shut schools, universities and childcare facilities until March 29 and restrict mass gathering to slow the spread of the coronavirus, acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

List of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order ATHLETICS Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed. BADMINTON India Open in New De...

Sunday's I-League Kolkata derby set to play without spectators

The I-League Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal on Sunday is set to be played in front of an empty stadium after the city police issued a directive not to sale tickets for the match in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The...

Two cousins electrocuted in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Two cousins were electrocuted when the camel cart they were riding came in touch with a wire in Rajasthans Bikaner district, police said on ThursdayThe incident took place in the Poogal police station area here on Wednesday night when Mamta...

Coronavirus: Hospitality firms undertake body temperature checks, other measures at hotels

Hospitality chains across India, such as domestic majors Indian Hotels Company and EIH, and global firms like Hyatt and Radisson Hotel Group, are taking a slew of measures, including checking temperature of guests and staff, and undertaking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020