Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Fed may go into its crisis tool kit soon. What's in it?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:25 IST
EXPLAINER-Fed may go into its crisis tool kit soon. What's in it?
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Analysts and economists increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to roll out measures beyond interest rate cuts and bond purchases to ensure financial markets keep operating smoothly and banks have ample liquidity during the coronavirus outbreak.

The unexpected move by aircraft maker Boeing Co to draw on nearly $14 billion in credit lines from its banks, as travel restrictions aimed at containing the pandemic hurt its customers, illustrates the stress that some corporate credit markets are already starting to feel. The Fed, which delivered an emergency rate cut last week and is expected to lower them more when it meets next week, has already taken steps to ensure liquidity in the banking system by substantially increasing the support it provides to overnight lending markets.

But the central bank has an array of other emergency lending facilities and other tools it used during the 2007-2009 financial crisis that it could turn to if needed to keep credit markets from freezing up during times of stress. "The playbook story in these events is that the Fed would always be a provider of liquidity as needed," said Nellie Liang, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution and former director of the Division of Financial Stability at the Federal Reserve Board.

Some steps the Fed can take on its own under existing authority, while others might require partnering with the Treasury Department or expanded authority from Congress. But here is a look at some of the tools that could be adjusted or revived to support markets if credit conditions worsen significantly:

** Discount window The Fed's lending tool of last resort is rarely used because banks are worried that borrowing from the window could make them appear weak. But policymakers could start by reminding banks that "the discount window is open, please use it," said Liang. Fed officials could also make the credit more attractive by lowering the rate they charge or extending the length of the loans offered from one day to 30 days or 90 days.

** Term Auction Facility (TAF) The Fed rolled out the TAF in 2007 as a way to offer loans to banks that were too hesitant to turn to the discount window. The TAF lacked some of the stigma associated with the discount window because of the way the loans were issued. Financial firms had to bid for the funding, which meant that the rate they paid would be viewed as being determined by the market, and not as a penalty rate.

The money also was not disbursed until three days later, suggesting that the banks who borrowed in that way were not in immediate need of cash. "It is a signal that you are not desperate," said Liang. The Fed closed the facility in March 2010.

** Commercial paper funding facility (CPFF) In the financial crisis, establishing the CPFF was the closest the Fed came to making direct loans to non-financial businesses.

The commercial paper market is a key source of short-term funding for a range of businesses. When it froze up in 2008, the Fed created the CPFF to help reopen that market by purchasing high-rated, asset-backed commercial paper at three-month maturities. The facility was closed in 2010. Some measures of potential stress have appeared in this market. The spread on borrowing rates between the highest-rated non-financial borrowers and the next tier below them has widened notably this month. It is now the widest in nearly two years.

It is too early to say if the current stress will grow to an extent that allows the Fed to reopen such a facility under the "unusual and exigent circumstances" section of the Federal Reserve Act, which allows it to lend to businesses and individuals. ** Central bank liquidity swaps

The Fed has standing agreements with five other major foreign central banks - the Bank of Canada, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank - that allows them to provide dollars to their financial institutions during times of stress. These were converted from temporary to standing arrangements in 2011. The Fed could roll out more agreements with other central banks not currently party to the standing agreements to increase access to dollars if needed.

** What else? The central bank could create new tools more tailored to today's market, said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics. "Many of these were created for the specific issues that were plaguing the financial system back then," said Bostjancic.

"What it shows is the Fed can be innovative."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Report: MLB expected to suspend operations

Major League Baseball is expected to suspend all operations indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, ESPNs Jeff Passan reported on Thursday. After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspen...

Trump suggests Olympics could 'postpone' for a year

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo could be postponed for a year, as organizers insist the Games will go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak. Maybe they postpone it for a year, Trump told reporters ...

India's first COVID-19 death confirmed in Karnataka

A 76-year-old man who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus has become Indias first COVID-19 fatality with his samples taken earlier confirming the infection, the state government said on Thursday. Sta...

Canada's Trudeau self-isolates as wife is tested for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in self-isolation after she came down with flu-like symptoms and was tested for the new coronavirus, according to an official statement on Thursday. The 48-year-old Liberal lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020