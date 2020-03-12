Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 23:24 IST
Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned'
Representative Image Image Credit:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was not concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus after dining last week with a Brazilian government official who has since tested positive for the disease.

The day after announcing curbs on travel to the United States by European Union residents, Trump brushed off concerns about his possible exposure to the virus, which has sickened more than 126,000 people in a worldwide pandemic. "Let's put it this way: I'm not concerned," Trump told reporters while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office.

The coronavirus pandemic and fallout is shaping up to be perhaps the greatest crisis of Trump's presidency. The front-runner seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump's bid for re-election later this year, former Vice President Joe Biden, is due to speak on the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday afternoon. Brazilian officials on Thursday confirmed that Brazil's communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, has the coronavirus and is now under quarantine at his home. Wajngarten had been on an official visit to the United States with President Jair Bolsonaro and posted a photo on Instagram of the meeting at Trump's Florida resort at the weekend, showing him standing next to Trump while wearing a "Make Brazil Great Again" cap. Vice President Mike Pence was next to Trump.

Bolsonaro's medical team is taking all preventative measures to protect the health of the Brazilian president, a statement from Bolsonaro's office said. It did not clarify if Bolsonaro, or others on the trip, were being tested. Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported that Bolsonaro was tested on Thursday, with results due Friday. It added that other cabinet ministers on the trip will also be tested.

"The Brazilian government has also informed the U.S. government authorities of the news so that they can also take the necessary precautionary measures," the statement said. U.S. Senator Rick Scott of Florida on Thursday said he would quarantine himself after meeting with a member of Bolsonaro's staff during the visit.

"While I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me," Scott said in a statement. "The health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine." Bolsonaro's son Eduardo, a federal congressman who also attended the meeting at Mar-a-Lago, said on Twitter that he was on his way to get tested. Four days ago, he posted a photo of himself standing behind the U.S. president, next to Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and close to his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Brazil's foreign minister, defense minister and Brazil's chief national security advisor were also in the image, along with the Brazilian president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks plunge into bear market on U.S. travel curbs, ECB move

Panic hit world financial markets on Thursday, after stimulus efforts from the European Central Bank failed to calm investors alarmed by U.S. moves to restrict travel from Europe over the coronavirus pandemic. Global stocks plunged below be...

Spain cabinet, royals tested as minister infected

Spains cabinet and the royal family underwent coronavirus testing Thursday after a minister tested positive and was quarantined with her partner, the second deputy prime minister. Equality Minister Irene Monteros positive test coincided wit...

NFL cancels spring meeting in Florida

The NFL on Thursday canceled its annual spring meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla. NFL Network first reported the change in schedule, which is expected to shift rules conversations and a meeting of the NFLs Competitio...

Zimbabwe offers land as compensation for 800 seized farms

Zimbabwes government will offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, according to regulations published on Thursday. Under former President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe took over some ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020