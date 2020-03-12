Trump had almost no interactions with Brazilian official with coronavirus -White House
U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had "almost no interaction" with a Brazilian government official they met in Florida last week who later tested positive for coronavirus and do not need to be tested, the White House said on Thursday.
"Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Donald Trump
- Mike Pence
- Stephanie Grisham
- Brazilian
- Florida
