S.Korea reports 110 new coronavirus cases, total 7,979 -KCDC

South Korea reported 110 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the country's total infections to 7,979, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The latest numbers are in line with a downward trend in new cases, slightly down from the 114 recorded on Thursday.

