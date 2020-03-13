Kazakhstan confirms first coronavirus cases
Two Kazakh citizens have tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Germany, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said on Friday, the first cases of the disease in the Central Asian country.
The patients are staying in a specialized hospital in Almaty, Kazakhstan's biggest city, he told a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazakh
- Almaty
- Germany
- Central Asian
ALSO READ
Kazakh court frees ex-CEO of state nuclear firm
Police in Kazakhstan detain dozens after activist's death
Kazakhstan frees prominent prisoner after decade in jail
Kazakhstan adds Italy, France, Germany, Spain to travel ban list
Kazakh cbank hikes key rate by 275 bps, cites risks from oil price plunge