Coronavirus: Man tests positive at Army's Manesar quarantine facility
A man who returned from Italy this week and was lodged at the Army's quarantine facility in Manesar, Haryana has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, Army sources said on Friday. According to the medical protocol, he has been shifted to an isolation facility at the Safdarjung Hospital here for further medical examination and recovery
"One individual (male) who had returned from Italy on March 11 has been tested positive. The individual was employed in one of the restaurants in Italy since last 14 years," sources said
The man was among the 83 people who returned from Italy on Wednesday. The group was moved to the Army's quarantine facility at Manesar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Army
- Manesar
- Haryana
- Safdarjung Hospital
ALSO READ
Trump says may need to restrict travel from Italy, South Korea
Russia urges tour operators to avoid Italy, S.Korea, Iran over coronavirus
Trump mulls travel bans on Italy, S Korea over coronavirus
UPDATE 1-Denmark confirms first coronavirus case in man returning from holiday in Italy
China to send 'duck army' to help Pakistan fight locusts