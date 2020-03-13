Soccer-All UEFA soccer matches for next week postponed due to coronavirus

UEFA has postponed all Champions League and Europa League matches due to take place next week because of the coronavirus outbreak, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday.

"In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed," UEFA said.

