Brazil's Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus, son tells Fox News

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for the coronavirus, his son told Fox News on Friday following media reports that his father, who recently met with U.S. President Donald Trump, had tested positive.

"The test is negative," Eduardo Bolsonaro told Fox News Channel in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.