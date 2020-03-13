Saudi Arabia to suspend counting 2020 census due to coronavirus

Saudi Arabia is suspending the counting phase of the 2020 general census until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak, the General Authority of Statistics said in a statement on Friday.

The decision came as a precautionary measure over fears of coronavirus spread, the statement added.

Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 17 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the kingdom to 62, state news agency SPA said.

