Suspected coronavirus patient dies in Buldhana, Maharashtra
A 71-year-old man who had returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected to have coronavirus infection died during treatment in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday afternoon, a hospital official said. He was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.
Civil surgeon Premchand Pandit told PTI that the patient was admitted to a private hospital for high blood pressure a few days ago, and shifted to isolation ward of the Buldhana general hospital for symptoms of coronavirus on Saturday morning. "His sample was sent for lab testing. He passed away at 4.20 pm. Lab report is still awaited," Dr Pandit said. PTI COR VT DC CLS KRK KRK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Maharashtra
- Buldhana district
- Buldhana
ALSO READ
US asks its military in Saudi Arabia to avoid crowded venues as coronavirus spreads in neighbouring countries
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens to Mecca and Medina
10,000 Hajj pilgrims from Kerala await Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions amid coronavirus fears
Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to postpone Lebanon travel over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia prepares 25 hospitals to handle coronavirus cases -health ministry