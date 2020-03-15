Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation for all international arrivals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 10:50 IST
Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation for all international arrivals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia will impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers arriving from midnight Sunday and ban cruise ships from foreign ports for 30 days, mirroring restrictions in nearby New Zealand aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new measures after a meeting with a newly formed national cabinet, dubbed the coronavirus 'war cabinet'.

The strict measures were designed to slow the spread of the global pandemic across Australia and help the country "flatten the peak" of the virus, Morrison told a news conference. "To help stay ahead of this curve, we will impose a universal precautionary self-isolation requirement on all international arrivals to Australia and that is effective from midnight tonight," he said.

"Further the Australian government will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports from arriving at Australian ports for an initial 30 days." The new border restrictions come as Australia recorded more than 250 cases of coronavirus and three deaths.

As of mid-March, COVID-19, the deadly respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, has infected 156,00 people globally and killed more than 5,800. Australia has already imposed bans for travelers from Italy, South Korea, Iran and China, countries with high infection rates.

The bans mean foreign nationals who have been in any of the four nations will not be allowed into Australia for 14 days from the time they left those countries. Australian citizens and permanent residents traveling from those countries will still be able to enter Australia but must self-isolate for a fortnight after returning home.

Australia has advised against non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people from Monday, but this is yet to apply to schools and universities. Morrison on Sunday urged people to practice "social distancing", such as keeping a meter (three feet) apart and not to shake hands, in order to reduce transmissions.

He said the rate of community transmission had started to increase and that social distancing would help limit demand on the healthcare systems, which would mean better treatment for the elderly and those in remote and vulnerable communities. "Slowing the spread will free up beds," he said, "That's what happens when you get this right and we've seen other countries going down this path."

Neighbouring New Zealand on Saturday said it would require incoming travelers, including its own citizens, to self-isolate for two weeks and banned cruise ships. The Australian government is yet to restrict the operation of schools, but earlier on Sunday the Health Minister Greg Hunt did not rule out such a measure in the coming months.

The new phase of restrictions come as the Australian government launches a multi-million-dollar advertising campaign focused on good hygiene, and the formation of a Coronavirus Business Liaison Unit to address the economic fallout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

218 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy arrive in India

A total of 218 Indians, including 211 students, stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy arrived in India on Sunday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said. He said all of them will be quarantined for 14 days. 218 Indians incl...

Coronavirus: Karnataka postpones exams for classes 7 to 9

Amid growing coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Sunday postponed examinations of class 7, 8 and 9 till March 31, 2020. The revised dates for examinations will be announced after reviewing the situation. The directive was issued ...

ISL has become more professional over years, says title winning ATK coach Habas

The first head coach to win the Indian Super League trophy twice, Antonio Habas of ATK feels that the league has become more professional over the years with the coming in of better players and support staff. He also said the latest title A...

Uzbekistan confirms first coronavirus case - govt

An Uzbek citizen has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from France, Uzbekistans Healthcare Ministry said on Sunday, marking the first infection from the virus in the Central Asian country of 34 million.It said it was taking th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020