Left Menu
Development News Edition

BTS fans keep fervour alive amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 08:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 08:35 IST
BTS fans keep fervour alive amid coronavirus outbreak

South Korea's BTS may have cancelled their April concert in Seoul over coronavirus fears, but the K-pop group's fervent fans are rallying in small groups and emulating their idols in donating money for coronavirus relief.

"When the concert was cancelled, I was really upset," said one disappointed fan, Im Yu-mi, 19, sitting in her room on a chair covered by a BTS blanket. Im scoffed at the idea that the concert cancellation had cooled the fervour of BTS' global fan base known as ARMY, an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth.

"It's nonsense," she said, waving a glowstick and tapping her foot to the band's latest music video. Around 200,000 fans had been expected to go to the concert, which was to be the first leg of BTS' "Map of the Soul" tour of 18 cities, including Los Angeles, Washington D.C., London and Tokyo.

Those concerts have not yet been cancelled, but the swift spread of the virus globally has cast doubt on the rest of the tour. On Tuesday, BTS announced that ticket sales for the European leg would be delayed by several days because of uncertainty over the coronavirus. Their next concert in Santa Clara, California, on April 25 remains unchanged, according to their music label, Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS, a seven-member boy band, has spearheaded a wave of Korean pop music far beyond Asia since their 2013 debut. Earlier this month, the band's new album "Map of the Soul: 7" topped the Billboard 200 album chart, following three other similar successes.

Plans for a large media event in February for the album launch were ditched due to the coronavirus health scare. Instead the band live-streamed a news conference. South Korea has reported over 8,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 84 deaths.

Last week, BTS fans wearing face masks gathered to celebrate the birthday of band member SUGA at a cafe decorated with posters of him. They had their temperatures checked and were given hand sanitiser at the door. SUGA is originally from Daegu, the city hardest-hit in the country's coronavirus outbreak, and has donated 100 million won ($80,600) to prevent its spread, according to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.

About 11,000 BTS fans followed suit, the association said, donating more than half a billion won. Many of them have even given their ticket refunds from the April concert to purchase relief goods for the needy. ($1 = 1,240.62 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South under lockdown; focus shifts to combat spread of virus

Southern states have gone in for a lockdown as part of the countrys fight against the novel coronavirus, as the focus shifts to preventing the spread of the deadly virus that has brought the globe to a virtual standstill. Monitoring and sur...

Undetected cases fuelled fast spread of coronavirus outbreak: Study

Undetected cases of novel coronavirus, many of which did not show severe symptoms, were largely responsible for the rapid spread of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in China, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Science,...

Meghalaya govt shuts tourist spots

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday decided to shut tourist spots in the state as part of its measures to prevent any possible transmission and outbreak of novel coronavirus. All tourist spots in the state of Meghalaya including parks and...

British schools struggle to stay open amid coronavirus outbreak

Schools across Britain were struggling to stay open on Wednesday, with some forced to partially or fully close due to the spread of coronavirus as pressure builds on the government to make a formal announcement that they should shut. Head-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020