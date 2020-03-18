Coronavirus knocks out Parkrun in Britain

Parkrun, the weekly timed runs that attract about 140,000 people in Britain, has been cancelled for the rest of this month across the country and most likely through April at least due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday. Parkrun has grown into a global phenomenon since it was founded in a London park in 2004. Six million people worldwide had registered for the free 5-kilometer runs by the time the event turned 15 last October.

The cancellation, announced in an email to participants, follows government advice for Britons to limit social contact to try to slow the spread of the virus. Most of Britain's professional sporting calendar has already been postponed.

