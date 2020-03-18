Norway will spend what's necessary to protect jobs

Norway will spend all that's needed to protect jobs and companies during the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a television address on Wednesday.

"We're willing to do whatever it takes, and together with parliament spend the money that is necessary to secure people's jobs and safeguard Norwegian companies, big as well as small," Solberg said.

