Digestive symptoms common among COVID-19 patients: Study

Digestive symptoms, including diarrhea, are common in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published by The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 11:31 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 10:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Digestive symptoms, including diarrhea, are common in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published by The American Journal of Gastroenterology. Nearly half of COVID-19 patients enrolled in the study, conducted in the Hubei province of China by Wuhan Medical Treatment Expert Group, the complaint of digestive symptoms such as diarrhea and anorexia.

The study also reveals that patients with digestive symptoms had a longer gap between the onset of symptoms and hospitalization than patients showing only respiratory symptoms. Further, these patients were less likely to be cured and discharged than those without digestive symptoms. The authors recommend that "the index of suspicion may need to be raised earlier in at-risk patients with digestive symptoms rather than waiting for respiratory symptoms to emerge."

