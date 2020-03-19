Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bottom may fall out of Japan economy if demand keeps slumping - bank lobby head

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:42 IST
Bottom may fall out of Japan economy if demand keeps slumping - bank lobby head

The bottom may fall out of Japan's economy if inbound tourism and domestic demand continue to slump, the head of the country's banking industry lobby said on Thursday, adding the economy has been hit by the coronavirus more seriously than expected.

The remark came as global stock markets have plummeted due to concerns over the coronavirus which has claimed more than 8,500 lives worldwide.

The world's third-largest economy shrank an annualised 7.1% in the three months through December, revised data showed earlier this month, more than a preliminary reading of 6.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trinamool member asked to remove locket inscribed with 'NO

A Trinamool Congress MP was asked to remove a locket inscribed with NO NRC, NO CAA during a debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Trinamool Congress has been vociferously opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register...

Mukesh Ambani, wife, children marginally raise shares in Reliance

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, his wife, and three children have marginally raised their personal shareholding in Reliance Industries Ltd RIL by acquiring some shares of another promoter group entity. Overall, the promoter group shareholding in...

14 Students to take research internship at Viterbi School of Engineering in USA

A total of 14 students will undertake a research internship at Viterbi School of Engineering, University of Southern California, LA, USA. The internship would commence from mid-May for a period of 8 weeks, and students would be working broa...

UK says has no plans for travel restrictions or to use military to keep order

The British government has no plans to bring in blanket travel restrictions for London or to close down the capitals transport system, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Thursday.There is zero prospect of any restriction being ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020