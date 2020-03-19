Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's foreign minister to meet with U.S. officials over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 20:49 IST
Mexico's foreign minister to meet with U.S. officials over coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@889Noticias)

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will meet with U.S. officials on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus crisis, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told his regular morning news conference.

Lopez Obrador also said he was thankful that U.S. President Donald Trump has not closed the U.S.-Mexico border, an action that he said would have been harmful to Mexico. "We're doing very well in this sense, taking care to not take rushed measures and to separate out the political element of this matter," he said.

Trump on Wednesday said he would not close the southern border, but that he would implement measures allowing officials to turn back migrants seeking to cross into the United States illegally. Trump has made stemming the flow of migrants across the border with Mexico a central pillar of his presidency and has poured billions of dollars into building a border wall that is far from complete.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. IOC reviewing Games scenarios, cancellation not among them BachThe International Olympic Committee is considering various scenarios for the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic but ...

Epidemic Act: Sharma questions running of Parliament

Congress member Anand Sharma on Friday questioned whether Parliament was exempt from the provisions of laws passed by it as the Epidemic Act enforced by the government restricts persons above 65 years to come out from their homes. Raising t...

Safdarjung doctors remember Nirbhaya as 'brave woman', say law has taken its course

Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital who treated Nirbhaya in 2012 remembered her as a brave woman and said that with the hanging of the four convicts law had taken its course. The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally gangraped in a movin...

Gearing up for Janta Curfew: How to cope with stress and anxiety

The coronavirus pandemic is growing and Indians are increasingly adapting to social distancing advisories ahead of the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22.But being cut off from society doesnt only mean the inconvenience of working from home, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020