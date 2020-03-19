Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: No positive coronavirus patient in Latur district

  • PTI
  • |
  • Latur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:13 IST
Maha: No positive coronavirus patient in Latur district

A total of 22 people with suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus were admitted in hospitals in Maharashtra's Latur district of which 19 have tested negative for the infection, an official said on Thursday. Out of these 22, the samples of 19 people have come negative, while reports of remaining three are still pending, Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Institute and Hospital dean Dr Girish Thakur told reporters here.

To a question, he said only government-approved laboratories can conduct coronavirus tests. The district administration is taking all steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and people should take precautions, collector G Sreekanth said.

He said directions have been given to gram panchayats in the district to instruct primary health centres to collect travel and medical history of people in rural areas. Asha health and anganwadi workers will visit each house to collect travel and medical history of family members, Sreekanth said.

He said hospital beds have been earmarked to treat suspected cases. The collector said, A screening centre will be established soon at the main ST bus stand to examine people." Besides, passengers will be subjected to thermal screening in ST buses and also bus travellers coming from Pune and Mumbai among other cities, he said.

The collector appealed to people to postpone marriage ceremonies till at least March 31..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

Malaysia will deploy the army from Sunday to help enforce travel and movement curbs aimed at reining in the spread of a coronavirus, the government said, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.Since Wednesday...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 1157 a.m.Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram says the war against coronavirus cannot be fought with moral armaments and that lockdown is...

Refugees in Asia face delays, pushbacks as coronavirus shuts borders

Hundreds of thousands of refugees living in precarious conditions across Asia are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak, with border closures raising the risk of their forced repatriation, human rights groups said on Friday.Th...

Coronavirus: Over 50 pc of India Inc sees impact on ops, 80 pc witness fall in cash flow

In wake of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, over 50 per cent of Indian companies see impact on their operations and nearly 80 per cent have witnessed decline in cash flows, says a survey. The pandemic has presented fresh challenges ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020