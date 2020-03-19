Maha: No positive coronavirus patient in Latur district

A total of 22 people with suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus were admitted in hospitals in Maharashtra's Latur district of which 19 have tested negative for the infection, an official said on Thursday. Out of these 22, the samples of 19 people have come negative, while reports of remaining three are still pending, Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Institute and Hospital dean Dr Girish Thakur told reporters here.

To a question, he said only government-approved laboratories can conduct coronavirus tests. The district administration is taking all steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and people should take precautions, collector G Sreekanth said.

He said directions have been given to gram panchayats in the district to instruct primary health centres to collect travel and medical history of people in rural areas. Asha health and anganwadi workers will visit each house to collect travel and medical history of family members, Sreekanth said.

He said hospital beds have been earmarked to treat suspected cases. The collector said, A screening centre will be established soon at the main ST bus stand to examine people." Besides, passengers will be subjected to thermal screening in ST buses and also bus travellers coming from Pune and Mumbai among other cities, he said.

The collector appealed to people to postpone marriage ceremonies till at least March 31..

