Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Cycling urges government not to outlaw riding bikes during crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:09 IST
British Cycling urges government not to outlaw riding bikes during crisis

Riding a bicycle should be encouraged as a safe means of transport and improving resistance to coronavirus during the ongoing pandemic, British Cycling said on Thursday. Julia Harrington, the organisation's chief executive, has written to health secretary Matt Hancock to urge the government to add cycling to a list of recommended activities during the outbreak which has infected around 2,600 people in the UK and killed 137.

In the letter, published on British Cycling's website, she said: "As an organisation we are absolutely supportive of the Government's advice to stop all unnecessary journeys and remain at home in a state of semi-isolation, and we understand this situation may continue for some time. "While I am glad to see the Government recommend walking as a way to stay active and alleviate some of the issues related to prolonged isolation, I believe it is in all our interests to extend this advice to also include cycling."

Britain has so far taken a less draconian approach to containing the spread of the virus than some countries, and has opted against the kind of total lockdowns currently in operation in Italy and Spain where 'recreational' cycling has been actively discouraged. In France cycling is basically forbidden other than for those riding to work.

Harrington, however, is urging that cycling alone should be permitted in Britain, even if the government tightens its response to the coronavirus spread. "Riding bicycles offers us a unique solution to several of the key challenges facing us," she said.

"It is a safe form of local transport and gentle recreation, keeping us the required distance from others, while at the same time strengthening immune systems and bolstering mental health. "All of this helps reduce the strain on our NHS and may make people feel more comfortable about prolonged periods at home."

Britain will close almost all schools from Friday and has recommended 'social distancing' measures and strongly advised people not to meet in groups and to avoid pubs and restaurants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delayed by sanctions, border checks, first medical aid trickles into N.Korea

The first shipments of international medical aid are due to arrive at North Koreas borders this week to shore up its defences against the coronavirus, but strict border controls could mean the stream of supplies remains a trickle. Some aid ...

Delhi HC stays trial court order of lodging FIR against VHP leader Alok Kumar for alleged hate speech.

Delhi HC stays trial court order of lodging FIR against VHP leader Alok Kumar for alleged hate speech....

Pakistan reports third coronavirus death

Pakistan on Friday reported its third death from coronavirus as a 77-year-old coronavirus patient died in Sindh, confirmed Sindh health minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho. The patient also had co-morbid conditions including diabetes and hypert...

4 test positive in Lucknow, cases rise to 23 in Uttar Pradesh

Four people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh to 23, an official said on FridayThe four COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the King Georges Medical University, a health departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020