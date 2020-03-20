Swedbank board says to evaluate dividend for 2019, postpones AGM

Sweden's Swedbank said on Friday it was postponing its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and said that was evaluating the proposed dividend for 2019, citing concerns around the spread of the coronavirus. "Due to the recent development connected with the spread of the Coronavirus, Swedbank's Board decided today to postpone the Annual General Meeting," Swedbank said in a statement.

"Swedbank's Board will monitor the situation closely and thereafter evaluate the proposal for dividend for 2019," the bank added. In its Q4 report in January, Swedbank proposed a 2019 dividend of 8.80 crowns per share.

The AGM was scheduled to take place on March 26 and the bank now plans to hold it on or before June 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

