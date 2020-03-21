Left Menu
New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

  New York
  21-03-2020
  • Created: 21-03-2020 04:03 IST
New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic? Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Many bars in New York City have already been shuttered since Tuesday, when Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all restaurants and night life to close except for takeout and delivery.

On Friday, Cuomo issued an executive order mandating all non-essential workforce to stay home and all non-essential businesses to close. Essential businesses include hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores and news media. Liquor stores were not specified in Cuomo's announcement, but New York's State Liquor Association quickly clarified: "Liquor stores have been deemed an essential business and may remain open," the governing body posted on its website. "You do not need to reduce your workforce."

However, barbershops, hairdressers, tattoo parlors and nail salons must close as of 8 p.m. on Saturday "as these services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance," according to a news release on the New York state governor's website.

