Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Ireland reports 102 new cases of coronavirus, total now 785

Cases of coronavirus in Ireland climbed by 102 to 785, the department of health said on Saturday. As of Friday, three people have died of the illness. Californians ordered to stay home; New York pleas for urgent help to fight coronavirus

Nearly 40 million Californians have been ordered to stay at home as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and New York's mayor on Friday renewed his pleas for U.S. President Donald Trump to mobilize the military for additional medical personnel and supplies. The pandemic has already upended life in much of the country, shuttering schools and businesses, prompting millions to work from home, forcing many out of jobs and sharply curtailing travel. FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the test's developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday. Cepheid said in a statement it had received an emergency use authorization from the FDA for the test, which will be used primarily in hospitals and emergency rooms. The company plans to begin shipping it to hospitals next week, it said. British sex, not bohemian, please, when coronavirus is about

Sex while social-distancing is not necessarily unsafe, a British health expert said on Saturday, as long as it is not too "bohemian", involves just two of you, and neither partner is pregnant, over 70 or unwell. Asked about lovemaking in the time of coronavirus, when people are being asked to avoid socializing, Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia, said that in most households it should be fine. Brazil's Sao Paulo to get two-week coronavirus shutdown, Bolsonaro blasts 'hysteria'

Brazil's largest state Sao Paulo will essentially shut down for two weeks to help fight the coronavirus, its governor said on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro again claimed that "hysteria" over the outbreak could cause more harm than the virus itself. Sao Paulo state Governor Joao Doria said a statewide quarantine order would take effect on Tuesday and last through April 7. Coronavirus deaths in Italy overtake China as economic damage mounts

The world's richest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned in the new epicentre Europe, with the number of deaths in Italy outstripping those in mainland China, where the virus originated. With over 242,000 infections and nearly 10,000 deaths, the epidemic has stunned the world and drawn comparisons with painful periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu. Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy jumps by 546 in a day

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's contagion, has risen by 546 in a day to 3,095, officials said on Saturday. It is the highest daily increase since the outbreak emerged. UK coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 233

The confirmed death toll in the United Kingdom from the coronavirus has risen by 56 in the space of a day to 233, the National Health Service said on Saturday. Some 72,818 people had been tested as of 0900 GMT, with 5,018 positive, up from 3,983 the previous day. Spain to boost coronavirus testing as deaths surpass 1,300

Spanish authorities said on Saturday that they would boost coronavirus testing, potentially with the help of robots, as the toll in the country kept climbing, surpassing 1,300 deaths and reaching close to 25,000 cases. Europe's second-worst outbreak showed no sign of improvement as the single-day death toll jumped over 300 people from the previous day. Intensive care units kept filling up at a hectic pace in some hospitals. Turkey's coronavirus death toll up by 12 to 21, confirmed cases up 277 to 947

Turkey imposed a curfew on Saturday for its senior citizens and banned restaurants from serving at tables, extending measures against the coronavirus outbreak as the death toll more than doubled to 21 from nine a day earlier. The number of confirmed cases rose 277 to 947, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, adding that a total of 2,953 tests had been conducted in the previous 24 hours.

