China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, all but one imported

  • Reuters
  • Beijing
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 06:18 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 06:18 IST
China on Sunday reported 46 new cases of coronavirus, the fourth straight day of an increase, with all but one of those cases imported from overseas, according to the country's National Health Commission. The new cases recorded on Saturday compared with 41 reported the previous day.

China has now recorded 81,054 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak, and 3,261 deaths, including six on Saturday.

