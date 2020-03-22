S.Korea reports 98 new coronavirus cases, total 8,897 - KCDC
South Korea reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing national infections to 8,897, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The daily tally showed a continued downward trend in new cases, despite a slight jump on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
