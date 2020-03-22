Medical stores remain open during 'Janta curfew'

Medical stores on Sunday remained open in the national capital even as the nation observes 'Janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm. Some people were seen buying medicines and other essentials from medical stores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual "determination" and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for 'Janta Curfew' today to prepare for challenges of the future. Following Prime Minister Modi's message, several personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise. (ANI)

