Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000 -Health Ministry

  • Updated: 22-03-2020 18:57 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:00 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain's death toll from coronavirus soared to 1,720 on Sunday from 1,326 the day before, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

The one-day rise in deaths of 394 was higher than the previous day's increase of 324. Spain is grappling with Europe's second-worst coronavirus outbreak. The number of registered cases in the country rose to 28,572 on Sunday from 24,926 in the previous tally announced on Saturday, the official data showed.

Of those, 2,575 people have been cured of the virus, while 1,785 are hospitalized in intensive care units. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that the government would do whatever was needed to combat the pandemic and warned that "the worst is yet to come".

The Spanish government wants to extend for another 15 days a 15-day state of emergency it imposed on March 14 to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, multiple Spanish media outlets reported on Sunday.

