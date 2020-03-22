Toyota to stop output at 1 vehicle production line in Japan due to COVID-19

Toyota Motor Corp on Sunday said it would suspend production on one of its vehicle production lines at a plant near its headquarters in Japan through Wednesday after a second plant worker tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement, the Japanese automaker said another employee at its Takaoka plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, tested positive for the virus after it announced its first case of infection at the plant on Thursday.

Toyota said the two employees had worked in close proximity to each other, and that it had asked a total of 33 employees at the site who had come into contact with the two workers to remain at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

