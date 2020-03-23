Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 320 in a day

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's contagion, has risen by around 320 in a day to more than 3,770, a source familiar with the data said on Monday. The number of cases in the region, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, increased by more than 1,550 to roughly 28,760.

Monday's figures represent an improvement on Sunday, when there were 361 deaths and 1,691 new cases. On Saturday there were 546 deaths and 3,251 new cases. The nationwide tally will be released around 6.00 p.m. (1700 GMT). On Sunday, the national death toll stood at 5,476, the highest in the world.

