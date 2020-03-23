Soccer-UEFA formally postpones Champions League, Europa League final

This season's Champions League final, Europa League final and women's Champions League final, all due to be played in May, have been formally postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

"No decision has been taken on rearranged dates," said UEFA in a statement. All three competitions are currently suspended along with almost every European domestic league because of the coronavirus.

UEFA last week postponed the Euro 2020 tournament until next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

