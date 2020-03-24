Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes," Modi said in a televised address.

India has so far reported 482 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

