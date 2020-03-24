Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
"There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes," Modi said in a televised address.
India has so far reported 482 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths.
