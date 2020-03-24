Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK tells airlines to try raising own capital before state will help -source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:37 IST
UK tells airlines to try raising own capital before state will help -source

Britain has told airlines that state investment to help them survive the coronavirus crisis will only be considered once they have looked at the possibility of raising capital from existing investors, a person familiar with the situation said.

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak has written to airlines and airports to set out how they could benefit from a government help package for businesses set out last week, the person familiar with the situation said. "The government expects the sector to look at raising capital from existing investors," the person added.

UK-based airlines easyJet and Virgin Atlantic asked for government support earlier in March to help them survive a period when air travel has come to a standstill. But IAG, the parent company of British Airways, has not asked for any help and has long been a vocal opponent of state support for airlines.

easyJet has come under fire for asking for government support in the same week as it paid out 174 million pounds to shareholders in dividends. The airline has said it was legally obliged to make the payment which was decided before coronavirus meant customer demand for travel dried up and it had to ground the majority of its fleet.

IAG declined to comment on the letter on Tuesday, while easyJet said it was reviewing the letter alongside the measures announced last week. "Our immediate focus is on liquidity and protecting jobs and we are working with the government to make best use of these measures," a spokeswoman for easyJet said by email.

(Writing by William Schomberg, additional reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

UK posts biggest rise yet in coronavirus deaths and cases

Britain posted its biggest daily rise in deaths caused by coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases increased rapidly, underlining the urgency behind the governments move to lock down the country.The death toll across the Unit...

French lab gets US approval for quick COVID-19 test

French diagnostics firm Biomerieux said Tuesday it had secured emergency approval from US regulators for a coronavirus test that can produce results in 45 minutes, potentially offering a new tool for stemming the outbreak. The company said ...

U.N. chief calls for boosting resources for IMF, coordinated fiscal stimulus

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Monday for more resources to be dedicated to the International Monetary Fund in a letter to the Group of 20 G20 major economies seen by Reuters.I urge G20 leaders to consider the urgent launch of a larg...

Boone: Stanton healed, 'ready to go'

When preparations for the MLB season resume, New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will be a full participant. Manager Aaron Boone told the YES Network on Monday that Stantons Grade 1 right calf strain has made significant improveme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020