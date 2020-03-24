Norway central bank declines comment on planned U.S. dollar auction

The Norwegian central bank declined to comment on Tuesday on the details of a planned US dollar liquidity auction due to take place on Thursday.

"I cannot confirm the details as of yet," a bank spokesman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Denmark's central bank said it would auction U.S. dollars to commercial banks and other financial institutions on March 26 together with Sweden and Norway's central banks.

