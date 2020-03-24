Left Menu
Development News Edition

16 positive coronavirus cases reported in Haryana

A total of 16 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Haryana so far, the state health department said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panchkula (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:10 IST
16 positive coronavirus cases reported in Haryana
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 16 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Haryana so far, the state health department said on Tuesday. "A total of 16 positive coronavirus cases are reported in the state so far. 10 cases are reported from Gurugram, two cases from Panipat and one each in Faridabad, Palwal and Sonepat," the Health Department of Haryana said in a media bulletin.

'A total of 405 samples have been tested out of which 326 were found negative while 16 were found positive. Results of 65 samples are still awaited," the bulletin said. It stated that a total of 8,675 people were put on surveillance out of which 617 have completed surveillance period of 28 days. While 8,058 others are currently under surveillance. As many as 92 people are currently hospitalised.

The media bulletin also highlighted about the state government preparedness to combat coronavirus outbreak. "State helpline number 8558893911 (Panchkula, Gurugram and Faridabad districts), 1075 (remaining districts) and 108 have been launched which are available for 24*7 days. Two labs, one each at PGIMS, Rohtak and BPS Khanpur Kalan, have been designated for testing of COVID-19. All quarantined and isolated likely to be coronavirus patients are stamped on hand," it said.

"In the state, there are 370 isolation wards with the capacity of 3,177 beds and quarantine facility with 2,544 rooms/dormitories with an accommodation capacity of 10,959 people. All government/government-aided/private medical colleges in the state have been asked to reserve at least 25 per cent of the beds and create exclusive COVID-19 hospitals. Total 2,510 beds in various medical colleges are being reserved for COVID-19," the department said. Due to surge in the number of coronavirus cases, various surgeries and OPD facilities have been suspended till March 31.

"Elective surgeries including dental procedures are postponed till March 31. OPD of Dermatology (Skin) Eye, Orthopedics, Surgery, Physiotherapy, Psychiatry and Dental are suspended till March 31. Only OPD of Gynecology, Pediatrics, Medicine/Chest etc. is to be continued," the department added. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had announced complete lockdown in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli defence ministry launches COVID-19 voice-test study

An analysis of coronavirus patients voices could yield a vocal fingerprint to help detect COVID-19 symptoms in others and prioritise testing and treatment, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. Starting this week, an Israeli startup...

Sweden raises $2 bln in two-year bond sale -debt office

Sweden raised 2 billion at 0.753 in a two-year bond sale, the National Debt Office said on Tuesday. The debt office said the sale was part of its funding plan and proceeds would be used to refinance loans to Swedens central bank.Managing to...

Olympics-Games postponement a "bummer", says pole vaulter Duplantis

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis described the postponement of the Tokyo Games as a bummer, having set his sights on gold after breaking the world record twice this year.The 20-year-old Duplantis, who is currently staying at the home o...

Spain coronavirus cases reach 40,000, tally reaches 514

Madrid Spain, Mar 24 SputnikANI Spains number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6,600 over the past 24 hours and now nears 40,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The Spanish Health Ministry has updated the case count to 39,673, addin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020