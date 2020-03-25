Beware fake COVID-19 cyber cures, warns EU medicines agency

Europe's medicines agency Tuesday warned consumers not to buy any online medication claiming to be a treatment for COVID-19, saying doing so could cause serious harm. The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency advised online buyers only to use registered online pharmacies when buying medicines.

"The EMA is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorized websites and other vendors aiming to exploit fears and concerns during the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus disease," it said in a statement. "Falsified medicines can cause serious harm... and may contain the wrong or no active ingredient or even harmful substances that should not be in medicines," the EMA said.

"The public is reminded that there are currently no treatments authorized for COVID-19," the agency pointed out, adding "medicines are available for treating symptoms such as fever in line with advice from your doctor or pharmacist.".

