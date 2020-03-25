Spain asks NATO for coronavirus testing kits, ventilators, protective gear

The Spanish army has asked its NATO partners for coronavirus testing kits, ventilators and protective gear as part of the alliance's international assistance arrangements, Spanish armed forces chief Miguel Villarroya said on Wednesday.

He said Spain made the request to NATO which would pass it on to the member states' armies. The aid would be transferred to civilians, Villarroya told reporters.

