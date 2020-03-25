Left Menu
London City Airport to close until end of April

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

London City Airport said it will suspend all commercial and private flights from Wednesday evening until the end of April following Britain's order that people should stay at home and stop traveling.

"At this point in this fast-moving and unprecedented situation, we think this is the responsible thing to do for the safety and wellbeing of our staff, passengers and everyone associated with the airport," it said.

