Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What's in the $2 trillion U.S. Senate coronavirus rescue package

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 01:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 01:51 IST
FACTBOX-What's in the $2 trillion U.S. Senate coronavirus rescue package

U.S. senators were set to vote on Wednesday on a $2 trillion bipartisan package of legislation to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are major elements of the plan, which would be the largest such stimulus ever approved by Congress:

DIRECT PAYMENTS TO AMERICANS Direct payments of up to $1,200 each to millions of Americans, with additional payments of $500 per child. Payments would be phased out for those earning more than $75,000 a year. Those earning more than $99,000 would not be eligible. Estimated cost: $500 billion

AID TO AIRLINES, LARGE BUSINESSES - Sets up a $500 billion stabilization fund for hard-hit businesses, states and cities.

That would include $25 billion in grants for airlines, $4 billion for cargo carriers and $3 billion for airline contractors to cover payroll costs. The U.S. government could get stock or other equity in return. Executive pay above $425,000 a year would be frozen for two years. It also includes $17 billion in loans for "businesses important to maintaining national security," aimed at Boeing Co .

The rest would go toward loans, loan guarantees and investments for companies and nonprofits unable to get financing through other sources. Companies tapping the fund would not be able to engage in stock buybacks and would have to retain at least 90% of their employees through the end of September. They would not be able to boost executive pay by more than $425,000 annually, and those earning more than $3 million a year could see their salaries reduced. The fund would be overseen by an inspector general and a congressional oversight board. The Treasury secretary would have to disclose transactions.

Businesses owned by President Donald Trump, other administration officials or Congress members, or their family members, would not be eligible for assistance. ENHANCED UNEMPLOYMENT AID

Payments for jobless workers would increase by up to $600 per week per worker, and laid-off workers would get those payments for up to four months. Regular benefits, which typically run out after six months in most states, would be extended for an additional 13 weeks. Self-employed workers would be eligible. The government would also partially make up wages for workers whose hours are scaled back, in an effort to encourage employers to avoid layoffs. That would cost $250 billion.

SMALL-BUSINESS AID Loans of up to $10 million to help small businesses and nonprofits to help cover employee salaries, rent and other costs. That would cost $349 billion.

MONEY FOR STATES, HOSPITALS, EDUCATION - $150 billion for state, local and Native American tribal governments

- $100 billion for hospitals and other elements of the healthcare system - $16 billion for ventilators, masks and other medical supplies

- $11 billion for vaccines and other medical preparedness - $4.3 billion for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

- $45 billion in disaster relief - $30 billion for education

- $25 billion for mass-transit systems - $10 billion in borrowing authority for the U.S. Postal Service

- $1 billion for the Amtrak passenger rail service and $10 billion for airports, which are experiencing a drop in passengers OTHER ELEMENTS

- A refundable 50 percent payroll tax credit for businesses affected by the coronavirus, to encourage employee retention. Employers would also be able to defer payment of those taxes if necessary. - Tax write-offs to encourage charitable deductions and encourage employers to help pay off student loans.

- Waives federal tax on distilled spirits used to make hand sanitizer. - A ban on foreclosing on federally backed mortgages through mid-May, and a four-month ban on evictions by landlords who rely on federal housing programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Babcock says to design and build thousands of ventilators for UK

British engineer Babcock International said on Wednesday it had joined forces with a leading medical equipment company to design and supply thousands of critical care ventilators to Britains publicly funded health service. Babcock has joine...

Chile quarantines 1.3 million people in Santiago due to coronavirus

Chiles government on Wednesday announced a general quarantine for large parts of capital Santiago after the country surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began locally at the start of March.Health Minister Jaime ...

Erdogan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks; school closures extended

Turkey will overcome the coronavirus outbreak in two to three weeks through good measures, with as little damage as possible, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as Ankara extended the closure of all schools until April 30. Turkeys ...

Reports: Bengals agree to three-year deal with S Bell

The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a three-year, 18 million deal with free agent safety Vonn Bell, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Bengals also signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims to a one-year contract, E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020