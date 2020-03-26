Left Menu
Development News Edition

French unions want firms to ditch dividends in coronavirus crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 02:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 02:07 IST
French unions want firms to ditch dividends in coronavirus crisis

French trade unions ramped up calls on Wednesday for companies to scrap shareholder dividend payments to conserve cash and show solidarity with workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Companies worldwide have come under pressure to review dividend payouts as the crisis hits the global economy. European planemaker Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing have scrapped their 2019 dividends. "It would be neither reasonable nor responsible for companies to pay dividends to their shareholders as if nothing were happening," France's leading CFDT union said.

State-owned companies, in particular, should set an example by hanging on to their cash, its statement said. In an interview with French TV channel BFM, Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux, head of Medef, France's largest employer federation, said the economic crisis caused by the virus was so steep that the companies' sole obsession was cash.

So, he added, as demonstrated by Airbus and Boeing, the corporate world will most likely slash their dividends, even scrape them all together. Unions at French gas and electricity supplier Engie on Wednesday asked the government to back their proposal that it scrap its planned dividend on 2019 earnings.

In a letter to the state, Engie's leading shareholder, unions urged economy minister Bruno Le Maire to vote against a planned dividend payment of 0.80 euros per share for 2019. Engie, in which France holds a 23.6% stake, declined to comment. The vote is scheduled for May 14.

The unions, including the main hard-left CGT and FO groups and the moderate CFDT, CFTC and CFE CGC, said in a joint letter that Engie must do everything in its power to secure its cash flow in order to support its customers and suppliers. The unions propose that in coming years Engie's dividend be capped at 50% of its net income. That compares with a planned payout ratio of 72% on 2019 earnings for the dividend, which is set to be paid in May.

"Many employees have to adapt under sometimes difficult conditions, to ensure continuity of service, it would be incomprehensible if shareholders did not also make an effort," CFDT national secretary Philippe Portier said in a statement. It said companies in France blue-chip CAC 40 have paid out nearly 50 billion euros to shareholders in 2019.

Economy minister Le Maire on Tuesday asked companies, especially the largest, to show "moderation" in their dividend payment policy. ($1 = 0.9241 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon orders halt overseas movement for U.S. military over coronavirus

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has issued a stop movement order to the U.S. military halting travel and movement abroad for up to 60 days in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus through the ranks, the Pentagon chief told Reuters o...

Reports: Jets sign LB Onwuasor to one-year deal

The New York Jets agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent linebacker Patrick Onwuasor on Wednesday, multiple outlets reported. Onwuasor, 27, joins C.J. Mosley as the second former Baltimore Ravens linebacker signed by the Jets this offsea...

Babcock says to design and build thousands of ventilators for UK

British engineer Babcock International said on Wednesday it had joined forces with a leading medical equipment company to design and supply thousands of critical care ventilators to Britains publicly funded health service. Babcock has joine...

Chile quarantines 1.3 million people in Santiago due to coronavirus

Chiles government on Wednesday announced a general quarantine for large parts of capital Santiago after the country surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began locally at the start of March.Health Minister Jaime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020