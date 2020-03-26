S.Korea reports 104 new coronavirus cases, total 9,241 -KCDC
South Korea reported 104 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing its total infections to 9,241, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The death toll from the pandemic in South Korea rose by five to reach a total of 131.
